Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 3:03PM MST until December 11 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM

MST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional

snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the second Winter

Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3

to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST

this evening. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 2

PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills

as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in

as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.