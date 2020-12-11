Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 3:03PM MST until December 11 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM

MST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional

snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. For the second Winter

Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4

to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains above 6300 feet.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST

this evening. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 2

PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind

chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.