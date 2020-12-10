Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 9:31PM MST until December 11 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are
expected over the higher elevations of the Sangre de Cristo
Mountains. The Raton Mesa is expected to see snow bands forming
this evening which would drop a quick 2 to 5 inches over Raton
Pass.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Raton Mesa.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.