Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 3:56AM MST until December 11 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,
with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous travel conditions can be expected with
slippery and snow packed roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.