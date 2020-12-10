Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 3:56AM MST until December 11 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous travel conditions can be expected with

slippery and snow packed roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

