Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 3:04PM MST until December 11 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
are expected over the higher elevations of the Sangre de Cristo.
The Raton Mesa is expected to see snow bands forming this
evening which would drop a quick 2 to 5 inches over the Raton
Pass.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Raton Mesa.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.