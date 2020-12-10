Winter Weather Advisory issued December 10 at 11:46AM MST until December 11 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,

with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.