Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 2:57PM MST until December 11 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.