Winter Weather Advisory issued December 9 at 10:09PM MST until December 11 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.