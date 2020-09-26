Red Flag Warning issued September 26 at 3:56AM MDT until September 26 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM until 8 PM MDT today
for gusty winds, low humidity, high Haines indices and dry fuels
for fire weather zones 220, 221, 222, 224, 226, 227 and 228 which
includes Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, Teller, El Paso and Pueblo
Counties and also the San Luis Valley…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,
which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this
evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224…226…227 and 228.
* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments