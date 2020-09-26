Red Flag Warning issued September 26 at 3:56AM MDT until September 26 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM until 8 PM MDT today

for gusty winds, low humidity, high Haines indices and dry fuels

for fire weather zones 220, 221, 222, 224, 226, 227 and 228 which

includes Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, Teller, El Paso and Pueblo

Counties and also the San Luis Valley…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,

which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this

evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224…226…227 and 228.

* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.