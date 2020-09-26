Red Flag Warning issued September 26 at 3:56AM MDT until September 26 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM until 8 PM MDT today
for gusty winds, low humidity, high Haines indices and dry fuels
for fire weather zones 220, 221, 222, 224, 226, 227 and 228 which
includes Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, Teller, El Paso and Pueblo
Counties and also the San Luis Valley…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220…221 and 222.
* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.