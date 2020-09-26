Red Flag Warning issued September 26 at 10:15AM MDT until September 26 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 8 PM MDT today for

gusty winds, low humidity, high Haines indices and dry fuels for

fire weather zones 220, 221, 222, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229,

and 230 which includes Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, Teller, El Paso

and Pueblo Counties, the San Luis Valley, Sangre De Cristo

and Wet mountains and Wet mountain Valley, eastern Huerfano and

western Las Animas counties…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,

which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 225…229 and 230.

* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.