Red Flag Warning issued September 26 at 10:15AM MDT until September 26 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 8 PM MDT today for
gusty winds, low humidity, high Haines indices and dry fuels for
fire weather zones 220, 221, 222, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229,
and 230 which includes Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, Teller, El Paso
and Pueblo Counties, the San Luis Valley, Sangre De Cristo
and Wet mountains and Wet mountain Valley, eastern Huerfano and
western Las Animas counties…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220…221…222…224…
226…227 and 228.
* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.