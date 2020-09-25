Red Flag Warning issued September 25 at 3:20PM MDT until September 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12 noon until 8 PM MDT
today for gusty winds, low humidity, high Haines indices and dry
fuels for fire weather zones 220, 221 and 222, which includes
Lake, Chaffee, Fremont and Teller Counties, and western El Paso
County…
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM until 8 PM MDT
Saturday for gusty winds, low humidity, high Haines indices and
dry fuels for fire weather zones 220, 221 and 222, which includes
Lake, Chaffee, Fremont and Teller Counties, and western El Paso
County…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220…221 AND 222…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220…221 and 222.
* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.