Red Flag Warning issued September 25 at 3:20PM MDT until September 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12 noon until 8 PM MDT

today for gusty winds, low humidity, high Haines indices and dry

fuels for fire weather zones 220, 221 and 222, which includes

Lake, Chaffee, Fremont and Teller Counties, and western El Paso

County…

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM until 8 PM MDT

Saturday for gusty winds, low humidity, high Haines indices and

dry fuels for fire weather zones 220, 221 and 222, which includes

Lake, Chaffee, Fremont and Teller Counties, and western El Paso

County…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220…221 AND 222…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220…221 and 222.

* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.