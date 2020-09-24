Red Flag Warning issued September 24 at 2:52PM MDT until September 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12 noon until 8 PM

Friday, for gusty winds, low humidity, high Haines indices and dry

fuels for fire weather zones 220…221 AND 222…which includes

Lake, Chaffee, Fremont and Teller county, and western El Paso

county…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Friday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220…221 and 222.

* Winds…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.