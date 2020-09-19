Red Flag Warning issued September 19 at 3:55AM MDT until September 19 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon until 7 PM this

evening for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels for

fire weather zones 234, 235 and 236, which includes Kiowa, Bent

and Prowers Counties…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this

evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 234…235 and 236.

* Winds…South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.