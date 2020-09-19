Red Flag Warning issued September 19 at 3:55AM MDT until September 19 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon until 7 PM this
evening for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels for
fire weather zones 234, 235 and 236, which includes Kiowa, Bent
and Prowers Counties…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this
evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 234…235 and 236.
* Winds…South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
