Red Flag Warning issued September 19 at 2:47PM MDT until September 19 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from through 7 PM this

evening for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels for

fire weather zones 234, 235 and 236, which includes Kiowa, Bent

and Prowers Counties…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 234…235 and 236.

* Winds…South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…15 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.