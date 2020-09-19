Red Flag Warning issued September 19 at 2:47PM MDT until September 19 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from through 7 PM this
evening for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels for
fire weather zones 234, 235 and 236, which includes Kiowa, Bent
and Prowers Counties…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 234…235 and 236.
* Winds…South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…15 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.