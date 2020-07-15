Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 4:41PM MDT until July 15 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 441 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of

Salt Creek, or 12 miles south of Pueblo, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Southern Pueblo, Avondale and Colorado City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.