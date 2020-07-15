Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 4:29PM MDT until July 15 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 429 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles southeast of Hanover to near Pueblo Depot to

Pueblo to near Pueblo Reservoir, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Pueblo, Hanover, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Blende, Avondale,

Pueblo Depot and Pueblo West.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.