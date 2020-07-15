Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 4:26PM MDT until July 15 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 426 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 19 miles south of Salt Creek to 11 miles northeast of

Walsenburg, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Huerfano, north central Las Animas and south central

Pueblo Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.