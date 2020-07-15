Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 4:16PM MDT until July 15 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 416 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Hanover to 7 miles east of Pinon to near Pueblo

to near Pueblo Reservoir, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Pueblo, Hanover, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Blende, Avondale,

Pueblo West, Pueblo Depot and Pinon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.