Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 4:14PM MDT until July 15 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

North central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

South central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 413 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 19 miles east of Greenhorn Mountain to 6 miles east

of Walsenburg, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Huerfano, north central Las Animas and south central

Pueblo Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.