Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 3:57PM MDT until July 15 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 357 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of
Walsenburg, or 22 miles east of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway
160, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Walsenburg.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.