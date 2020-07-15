Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 3:56PM MDT until July 15 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…

South central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

Northern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 356 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles east of Fountain to near Pueblo West to 9

miles west of Pueblo Reservoir, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pueblo, Fountain, Hanover, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Blende,

Avondale, Pueblo West, Pueblo Depot, Pinon and Penrose.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.