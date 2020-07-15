Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 3:23PM MDT until July 15 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northern Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 400 PM MDT.

* At 323 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Florence, or

15 miles northwest of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southeast at 10

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Florence and Canon City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.