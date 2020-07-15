Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 3:19PM MDT until July 15 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 319 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of
Fountain, or 19 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at
10 mph.
HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Fountain.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Comments