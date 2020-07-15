Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 3:16PM MDT until July 15 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 316 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Black Forest,

or 15 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Northern Colorado Springs, Peyton and Black Forest.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.