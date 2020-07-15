Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 3:15PM MDT until July 15 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Fremont County in central Colorado…

* Until 345 PM MDT.

* At 315 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Penrose, or

24 miles north of Junkins Burn Scar, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Penrose and Canon City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.