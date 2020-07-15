Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 3:01PM MDT until July 15 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 301 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Canon City, or
25 miles north of Junkins Burn Scar, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Canon City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Comments