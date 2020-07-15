Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 2:56PM MDT until July 15 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 256 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of

Fountain, or 15 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving east at 5

mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson and

Security-Widefield.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.