Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 2:44PM MDT until July 15 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 244 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hanover, or 26

miles southeast of Colorado Springs, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Hanover and Truckton.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.