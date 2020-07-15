Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 2:42PM MDT until July 15 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 345 PM MDT.

* At 242 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest

of Fountain, or 14 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving east at

5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson and

Security-Widefield.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.