Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 2:42PM MDT until July 15 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…
Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 345 PM MDT.
* At 242 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest
of Fountain, or 14 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving east at
5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson and
Security-Widefield.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
