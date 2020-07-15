Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 2:38PM MDT until July 15 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Fremont County in central Colorado…

North central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 238 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Texas Creek,

or 14 miles east of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Texas Creek.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.