Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 2:36PM MDT until July 15 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 330 PM MDT.

* At 236 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellicott, or

26 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Calhan and Ramah.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.