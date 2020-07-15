Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 4:45PM MDT until July 15 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rainfall have moved out of the warned area. Up to two inches of rain

has fallen earlier this afternoon. Flash flooding will continue

until the water has a chance to subside.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor, Security

and Security-Widefield.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.