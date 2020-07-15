Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 4:37PM MDT until July 15 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 435 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have moved out
of the warned area. Up to three inches of rain has fallen from
intense thunderstorms earlier this afternoon. Flash flooding will
continue in the warned area until the water has a chance to recede.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash
flooding.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Security,
Security-Widefield, Fort Carson and Stratmoor.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.