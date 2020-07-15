Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 4:29PM MDT until July 15 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 427 PM MDT, Pueblo Doppler radar shows rain has diminished across

the warned area. Up to two inches of rain has fallen. Flash

flooding will continue until the water has a chance to subside.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Falcon and Cimarron Hills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.