Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 4:17PM MDT until July 15 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 715 PM MDT.
* At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has
already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek and Blende.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
Comments