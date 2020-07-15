Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 3:53PM MDT until July 15 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 352 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain on the east side of Colorado Springs. Over two
inches of rain have already fallen in a very quick tie period. Flash
flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash
flooding.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Falcon and Cimarron Hills.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.