Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 3:53PM MDT until July 15 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 352 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain on the east side of Colorado Springs. Over two

inches of rain have already fallen in a very quick tie period. Flash

flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Falcon and Cimarron Hills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.