Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 3:51PM MDT until July 15 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 350 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Security. Up to two inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor, Security

and Security-Widefield.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.