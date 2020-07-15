Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 3:43PM MDT until July 15 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 341 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain in Security. Over two inches of rain have
already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing with several roads being
inundated.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash
flooding.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Security,
Security-Widefield, Fort Carson and Stratmoor.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.