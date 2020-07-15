Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 3:43PM MDT until July 15 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 341 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Security. Over two inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing with several roads being

inundated.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Security,

Security-Widefield, Fort Carson and Stratmoor.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.