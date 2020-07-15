Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 3:38PM MDT until July 15 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

North central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Fountain, Pinon and Pueblo West.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.