Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 3:18PM MDT until July 15 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Falcon and Cimarron Hills.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.