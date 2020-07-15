Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 3:06PM MDT until July 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East central Fremont County in central Colorado…
* Until 600 PM MDT.
* At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has
already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Florence, Canon City and Penrose.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
