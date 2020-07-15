Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 2:48PM MDT until July 15 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Southeastern Teller County in central Colorado…

Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor,

Security and Security-Widefield.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.