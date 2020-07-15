Flash Flood Warning issued July 15 at 2:13PM MDT until July 15 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 212 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Security,

Security-Widefield, Fort Carson and Stratmoor.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.