Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 3:57PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Rush, or 34 miles southwest of Limon, moving east at 15 mph.
Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Rush.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.
