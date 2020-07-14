Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 8:38PM MDT until July 14 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 838 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walsh, or 11

miles southwest of The Saunders Elevator, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Walsh, Vilas, Campo and Stonington.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.