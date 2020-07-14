Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 8:22PM MDT until July 14 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 822 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Springfield,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Walsh, Vilas, Campo, Two Buttes and Stonington.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.