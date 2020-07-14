Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 8:08PM MDT until July 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 808 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wiley, or

near Lamar, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Holly, Granada, Wiley, Hartman, McClave and Bristol.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.